Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Police Department is stepping up their patrols through December. "Operation Inside Out" is a team of criminal investigators and patrol officers who will patrol high traffic areas.

During the holidays, investigators say the number of property crimes increase.

Investigators suggest locking car doors, shop with groups, park in well-lit areas and be aware of your surroundings while exiting and entering your vehicle.