How To Ice Skate In California (Where It’s 95 Degrees)

CORONADO, Calif. (CBSNews) — Southern California saw its hottest Thanksgiving in 140 years, soaring above 95 degrees.

Sounds like swimming weather, but since it’s technically almost wintertime, these Californians caught some of the “holiday spirit” by ice skating at a rink in Coronado located right on the beach — next to the Hotel Del Coronado.

The rink has everything you’d want to get into the holiday spirit including holiday music, Christmas lights and hot chocolate.

The skaters in the video above are clearly not bundled up, but instead sporting tank tops and sunglasses for their holiday skating experience.