Large Brush Fire In Fayetteville Gets Close To Businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Multiple structures were threatened because of a brush fire that erupted behind the Tobacco Superstore, next to Feltner Brothers, off College Avenue, according Fayetteville Fire Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey.

A call was received by Fayetteville fire at 8:31 p.m. about the fire. Three engines and two ladder trucks were initially dispatched; overall eight trucks responded, with Springdale Fire on standby to assist, said Boudrey.

One lane of traffic was blocked so fire crews could access a fire hydrant and drivers used a detour to get around the area.

No buildings were damaged and there were no injuries, said Boudrey.

The Fire Marshal is investing what caused the fire.

Boudrey said the plan is to follow-up with additional patrols for several hours to make sure it doesn’t flare up.