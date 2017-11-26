× Part Of Ouachita National Forest Closed Due To Large Fire

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Forked Fire in Ouachita National Forest that started November 21 is still active and has burned 400 acres as of Saturday (Nov. 25), according to InciWeb, Incident Information System.

The incident overview states that the wildfire has forced a temporary closure of the Ouachita Trail.

“We are bringing in additional resources to help combat the fire,” said Jessieville-Winona-Fourche District Ranger Megan Moynihan.

On Saturday, a 20-person crew from North Carolina was expected to be on hand to assist along with additional firefighting personnel and equipment.

Overall, the Ouachita has 12 active fires for approximately 619 acres and the Ozark-St. Francis has two active fires for a total of two acres.

Visitors are urged to use extreme caution when utilizing campfires in the area due to the dry conditions.