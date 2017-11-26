× Razorbacks Dominate UConn In PK80

PORTLAND, Ore. (KFSM)–The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up their run at the PK80 Invitational men’s basketball tournament by beating UConn 102-67 in the third-place game in the Victory bracket on Sunday at the Moda Center. The Hogs finish the PK80 tournament 2-1, with wins against Oklahoma and UConn.

Arkansas (5-1) bounced back after falling to North Carolina in the semifinals on Friday. The Hogs built a 45-31 halftime lead and used a second-half scoring surge to blow away the Huskies. The Razorbacks topped 100 points for the second time this season after scoring 101 in a win over Bucknell.

Jaylen Barford led the way for Arkansas finishing with a game-high 24 points. He was 9 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. Arkansas was 11 of 19 on 3-pointers. Daryl Macon added 16 points after leaving Friday’s game against North Carolina early due to a leg injury, and C.J. Jones had 19 points.

Next the Razorbacks stay on the road playing at Houston on Saturday.