Broyles Award Announces Finalists

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – A week before the ceremony, the the award given to the nation’s top college football assistant coach has narrowed down to the five finalists for the 2017 Broyles Award.

The five finalists are:

School Coach Position Auburn Kevin Steele Defensive Coordinator Clemson Tony Elliot Co-Offensive Coordinator Oklahoma Bill Bedenbaugh Offensive Coordinator UCF Troy Walters Offensive Coordinator Wisconsin Jim Leonhard Defensive Coordinator

The award was created in 1996 to recognize the nation’s best assistant coach and was named after longtime Arkansas coach Frank Froyles. Broyles led the University of Arkansas as a football coach and then an athletic director for nearly 50 years before retiring in 2007.

The final five will travel to Little Rock, Ark. for the announcement of the 2017 Broyles Award winner on Tuesday, December 5th . The trophy presentation will be broadcast live on KFSM at noon.