Different Alcohols Affect Emotions Differently

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study suggests that drinking different types of alcohol can trigger specific emotions.

For instance, research revealed that people drinking spirits like gin or vodka reported being more aggressive than beer and wine drinkers.

Speaking of wine, the study also noted that red wine drinkers felt more relaxed and tired.

The study, published this week in the online journal BMJ Open surveyed 30-,000 people between the ages of 18 and 34.

Researchers said while more studying more is needed, the report could provide insight into peoples' drinking habits.