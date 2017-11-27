× Former Farmington Employee Pleads Guilty After More Than $1 Million Missing From City Accounts

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A former Farmington city employee plead guilty Monday (Nov. 27) after being accused of failing to deposit more than $1 million in court and general fund revenue, according to a state audit.

Jimmy Story plead guilty to theft of funds from a program receiving federal funding and filing a false federal income return in 2011.

Story served as the court clerk and city finance finance director since 1995, according to an investigative report by the Arkansas Legislative Audit.

The audit found that Story failed to deposit $1,572,022 into city bank accounts between January 2009 and December 2016.

Story was released on $5,000 bond and will be sentenced at a later date.