Jaylen Barford Named to PK80 All-Tournament Team

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– After leading Arkansas to a victory over UConn in the Phil Knight Invitational Jaylen Barford was named to the PK80 Victory Bracket All-Tournament team.

The senior guard was consistent for the Arkansas (5-1) throughout the entire tournament, averaging 21.3 points per game. Barford guided the Razorbacks to a nine-point win against Oklahoma, posting 19 points against the Sooners. And then followed with 21 points against No. 9 North Carolina and added a 24-point performance against UConn.

Barford shot 50 percent from long range, going 9-for-18 from behind the arc. Barford currently ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in points per game at 21.3, scoring 150 points through the first six games.