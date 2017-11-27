Nearly Half Of Arkansas Counties Under Burn Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Fifty-nine counties in the state, including counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, are under high-wildfire danger because dry conditions.

Due to current drought conditions, low humidity and winds, risk have been elevated in the state.

Benton, Carroll, Johnson and Madison Counties have all been issued burn bans -- which prohibit burning of any kind.

The ban comes after the Arkansas Agriculture Department's Forestry Commission suppressed 103 wildfires, that burned 1,805 acres.

Washington County, among other counties, have been issued a red-flag warning, which means current conditions are extremely dry, and outdoor burning is discouraged.

During Thanksgiving weekend, wildfires burned 1,805 acres, and brought the monthly statewide total to more than 3,100 acres. Since the start of the year, 1,288 wildfires have burned 22,849 acres.

Residents are strongly discouraged to burn even if a burn ban hasn't been issued.

Ashley, Bradley, Boone, Carroll, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Drew, Faulkner, Fulton Garland, Grant, Hot Springs, Independence, Jefferson, Lonoke, Montgomery, Ouachita, Perry, Polk Pulaski, Saline, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, White and Yell Counties are the other counties that have issued burn bans.