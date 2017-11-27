× One Injured After Stabbing At Fayetteville Homeless Center

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of cutting another man with a box knife after a scuffle at 7hills Homeless Center, according to police.

Rodney Christian, 56, was arrested Saturday (Nov. 25) in connection with second-degree battery, a Class D felony.

The victim told Fayetteville police he got into an argument with Christian on Friday (Nov. 24) in the common kitchen area, when he grabbed Christian’s hands fearing he would be hit, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The victim suffered a three-inch cut to his lower jaw and neck after Christian tackled him, according to the report. He received eight stitches as Washington Regional Medical Center for his wound.

The victim said he saw the knife after hearing it hit the ground following the attack.

Christian, who suffered three small cuts to his let arm and hand, said the victim came at him with a hot pan, according to the report.

Police said surveillance video from inside community center at 915 S. Seven Hills Drive showed Christian return to his room before the fight. Christian then pulled a shiny object from his pocket before “lurching” toward the victim, according to the report.

Christian was being held Monday (Nov. 27) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Jan. 3 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.