A weak front will move into the area this week with scattered showers likely developing.

8AM TUESDAY: Clouds will increase on Tuesday as rain chances pick up out west. Most of the day Tuesday will be dry with rain chances only appears late-day after sunset and closer to midnight.

8AM WEDNESDAY: Plan on a wet drive to work Wednesday with scattered showers in the area. The rain should be gone by the afternoon.

-Garrett