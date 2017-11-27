× Rogers Police Looking For Shoplifting Suspect

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect accused of stealing from the Harps Foods on Second Street.

In a Monday (Nov. 27) Facebook post, the Rogers Police Department said a woman stole merchandise about 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 from the store at 705 N. Second St.

She was wearing a dark grey jacket with a light grey shirt underneath, according to police.

Anyone with more information should contact Cpl. Travis Pennington at 479-636-4141.