Two Escape Muldrow Trailer Fire

MULDROW, OK (KFSM)–A woman and young boy both escaped a fire that engulfed their home at 201. S. Caddo St. in Muldrow.

The call came in at 5:01 a.m. Monday morning (Nov. 27), and crews from both Muldrow and Roland responded to the blaze. They found flames coming from the rear of the home.

The Muldrow Police Chief said the fire is believed to have started in the bathroom. Fire crews were able to contain the fire, and they do not describe it as a total loss.

The home’s occupants were able to escape the fire through the front door. The woman was treated for smoke inhalation on scene, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The boy was unharmed.

Fire crews left the scene just after 6 a.m. (Nov. 27)