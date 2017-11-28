Alleged Shoplifters Reportedly Used Kids To Steal $30K In Jewelry From Rogers Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Two parents are accused of using their kids to shoplift at a jewelry store.

The theft happened Sunday (Nov. 26) at Bella Jewelers.

Surveillance video shows the family inside the business.

“First one of the young boys comes around to see if the cabinet was unlocked and he found that it was, (and) so they sent the youngest boy who is smaller to actually go around the counter and just start grabbing items,” Bella Jewelers Employee Stephanie Martinez said.

Martinez said the woman showed her son what to grab, as she opened another cabinet.

“He`s crouched down so that`s part of the reason why people wouldn`t be able to see anything anyway... and at that time no one was walking in and no one was walking out, so there was no traffic to witness,” she said.

The alleged thieves were inside for less than 10 minutes, but Martinez said they stole more than $30,000 worth of jewelry.

Martinez said she hopes someone recognizes these people. She said she doesn't want the alleged thieves stealing at other businesses.

Those at Bella Jewlers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrests.