× Better Business Bureau Warns To Verify Charities Before Donating

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Better Business Bureau wants to encourage givers to watch out for scammers during this season of giving.

It’s important that you make sure any donations you give are benefiting a trustworthy source. Do your research, especially when donating online or by phone.

“There was a charity scam where someone lost $10,000,” said Mike Rohrer, VP of Business Development at BBB Arkansas.

The BBB scam tracker can be used to help you find secure charitable organizations, our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

“Know that the number you’re texting, or where you’re going online through your computer, has a secure link. Make sure you know where that money is going,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer said that you should watch out for copycats and make sure your charity of choice has only one identity. Also, steer clear of group that won’t disclose information you ask for.

“You don’t want to donate $100.00 only to find out $99.00 went to administrative cost and only $1.000 went to the cause. It’s good to look at that and see what portions are actually going to the cause,” he said.

It is also important to make sure your money is being used exactly as the charity promotes.

To find reputable charities near you, click here.