× Former Razorback Darren McFadden Retires

ARLINGTON, TX (KFSM) – Former Arkansas running back Darren McFadden has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

McFadden ran for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career, the first seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders. McFadden had a pair of 1,000 yard seasons in his career, including 2015 with the Cowboys but played in just four games and had 25 attempts for 87 yards and no touchdowns.

“Today, I am announcing that I am retiring from the NFL,” McFadden said on Twitter. “I have been extremely privileged to play in the League for a long time and now that time for me is done.”

Injuries plagued the Little Rock native for most of his career as he played a full season just twice and he was released last week.

“I just want to say that I make this decision not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage of life,” McFadden said in a tweet. “I know that this is the right move for me. I look forward to what the future holds, spending some time with my family, pursuing some outside interests and, of course, going to a few Arkansas football games.”

During his time at Arkansas, McFadden ran for 4,590 yads and 41 touchdowns and was named the Doak Walker Award winner twice and also won the 2007 Walter Camp Award.