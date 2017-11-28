× Grammy Nominations 2018: Jay-Z Leads With Eight Nods

(CBS News) — Singer Andra Day’s soulful sound and platinum-selling single “Rise Up” earned two Grammy nominations. The powerhouse performer joined “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday to announce the Recording Academy’s 60th annual Grammy Award nominations in the top categories, including record of the year, song of the year, best new artist and album of the year.

Jay-Z led the nominations with eight nods, one year after his wife, Beyonce, received nine Grammy nominations. Dominating this year’s biggest awards are also Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars. Approximately 13,000 members voted on more than 22,000 recordings submitted this year.

Record of the year

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“Despacito,” Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi, and Marty James Garton

“4:44,” Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson

“Issues,” Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels, and Justin Drew Tranter

“1-800-273-8255,” Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, and Khalid Robinson

“That’s What I Like,” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Album of the year

“Awaken, My Love!” Childish Gambino

“4:44,” Jay-Z

“DAMN.” Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama,” Lorde

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” P!nk

“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran

Best pop vocal album

“Kaleidoscope EP,” Coldplay

“Lust For Life,” Lana Del Rey

“Evolve,” Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow,” Kesha

“Joanne,” Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide),” Ed Sheeran

Best dance/electronic album

“Migration,” Bonobo

“3-D The Catalogue,” Kraftwerk

“Mura Masa,” Mura Masa

“A Moment Apart,” Odesza

“What Now,” Sylvan Esso

Best rock album

“Emperor Of Sand,” Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves,” Nothing More

“Villains,” Queens Of The Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding,” The War On Drugs

Best alternative music album

“Everything Now,” Arcade Fire

“Humanz,” Gorillaz

“American Dream,” LCD Soundsystem

“Pure Comedy,” Father John Misty

“Sleep Well Beast,” The National

Best urban contemporary album

“Free 6LACK,” 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” Childish Gambino

“American Teen,” Khalid

“Ctrl,” SZA

“Starboy,” The Weeknd

Best rap performance

“Bounce Back,” Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B

“4:44,” Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee,” Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best country solo performance

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Losing You,” Alison Krauss

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

Best jazz vocal album

“The Journey,” The Baylor Project

“A Social Call,” Jazzmeia Horn

“Bad Ass And Blind,” Raul Midón

“Porter Plays Porter,” Randy Porter Trio with Nancy King

“Dreams And Daggers,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best gospel album

“Crossover: Live From Music City,” Travis Greene

“Bigger Than Me,” Le’Andria

“Close,” Marvin Sapp

“Sunday Song,” Anita Wilson

“Let Them Fall In Love,” CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Rise,” Danny Gokey

“Echoes (Deluxe Edition),” Matt Maher

“Lifer,” MercyMe

“Hills And Valleys,” Tauren Wells

“Chain Breaker,” Zach Williams

Best Latin pop album

“Lo Único Constante,” Alex Cuba

“Mis Planes Son Amarte,” Juanes

“Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017,” La Santa Cecilia

“Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos),” Natalia Lafourcade

“El Dorado,” Shakira

Best Americana album

“Southern Blood,” Gregg Allman

“Shine On Rainy Day,” Brent Cobb

“Beast Epic,” Iron & Wine

“The Nashville Sound,” Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

“Brand New Day,” The Mavericks

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)

“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,” Neil Degrasse Tyson

“Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen

“Confessions of a Serial Songwriter,” Shelly Peiken

“Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders),” Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

“The Princess Diarist,” Carrie Fisher

Producer of the year, non-classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best music film

“One More Time With Feeling,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Long Strange Trip,” The Grateful Dead

“The Defiant Ones,” Various Artists

“Soundbreaking,” Various Artists

“Two Trains Runnin’,” Various Artists

See the full list of nominations here.

You can watch the Recording Academy’s 60th annual Grammy Awards live on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS or CBS All Access.