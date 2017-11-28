Helping Nonprofits & Charities Where You Live With ‘Giving Tuesday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- After spending money on ourselves or our families on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s time for ‘Giving Tuesday’ (Nov. 28).

This is the sixth year for the worldwide campaign, which is gaining momentum to help nonprofits, charities and events in our communities.

For those that don't know what 'Giving Tuesday' is, you can go to givingtuesday.org for the next 24 hours and pick out the organization of your choice to donate to. All the proceeds will then go to that group.

"This is a very important opportunity that people have," said Eddie Lee Herndon, President of the United Way of Fort Smith area. "There's no gift too small. Just anything that somebody would like to give, it really adds up."

Most nonprofits have also posted links to their social media sites to aid those who would like to give and they offer incentives for in-person donations.

If you weren’t prepared for this ‘Giving Tuesday’ event, you don’t have to wait until next year. Nonprofits collect donations throughout the year to keep helping those in need.

To see the organizations you can help where you live, click here.