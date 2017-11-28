Local Schools Petition State For An Early Start Date For Next School Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A number of school districts across our area are petitioning the Department of Education for an earlier start date next year.

The state gave teachers the option to start on Tuesday Aug. 14th or a week later. But teachers are willing to trade an extra week of vacation to start a day early on Monday Aug. 13th.

"Yes it does cut the summer a little bit short but not by much." said Springdale school official Rick Schaeffer.

Mom of third grade twins and Kindergarten teacher Shana Rubio thinks a Tuesday start makes it harder for students to adjust. "As a mother too for us to get into the routines at home that we start on Monday and go through our entire short weeks kind of throw everybody off." said Rubio.

An earlier start means an earlier finish. Which also allows students to complete their exams before the holiday break.

Fayetteville schools was approved for their early start. Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville will be presenting their waivers to the state December 3rd.

Fort Smith schools says the board approved their start date for august 15th. We have also reached out to Van Buren but have not heard back yet.