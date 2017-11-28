× New York Terror Attack Suspect Sayfullo Saipov Pleads Not Guilty

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The man charged in the deadly Halloween terror attack in lower Manhattan pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday, CBS New York reports.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is accused of driving a rented pickup truck down a bicycle path, killing eight people and injuring a dozen others.

Saipov was shot by a police officer after his truck hit a school bus.

Investigators said Saipov wrote two notes pledging his loyalty to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

Authorities said Saipov waived his Miranda rights while in custody at a hospital and admitted to carrying out the attack after being inspired by ISIS videos that he had watched on his phone.

He allegedly planned the attack for Halloween in hopes of hitting more people and intended to continue the attack on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Saipov was indicted last week on eight counts of murder, 12 counts of attempted murder and supporting a terror group.

Saipov is eligible for the death penalty.