Reports: Mississippi State To Hire Moorhead As Next Head Coach

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – Just two days after Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen left the program after nine seasons to take the same job at Florida, the Bulldogs have his successor lined up.

According to Brett McMurphy, Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will be MSU’s next coach. There has been no announcement yet from Mississippi State, but McMurphy reports the deal is expected to be completed in the next couple of days.

Moorhead finished his second season as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. The Nittany Lions ranked second in the Big Ten with 41.6 points per game, surpassing the 37.6 points per game averaged in Moorhead’s first season.

Prior to coaching in Happy Valley, Moorhead was the coach of the Fordham Rams out of the FCS. He is known for his creative play calling and helped Penn State running back Saquon Barkley become one of the most electrifying offensive weapons in all of college football.

Mississippi State was also reportedly interested in Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.