River Valley Families In Need To Get Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- More homes will soon be more energy efficient in the River Valley.

Those with OG&E donated 25,000 energy-efficient LED light bulbs to the River Valley Regional Food Bank Tuesday (Nov. 28).

The light bulbs will be distributed to families and seniors in need. The bulbs are expected to reduce electric costs in the low-income households.

"Two of the most important aspects of a household income are proper food nutrition and energy consumption. We feel that by providing led light bulbs, that this is a good way to introduce that technology and potential energy savings," Bob Ratley manager of OG&E community affairs, said.