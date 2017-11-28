Springdale Council Gives ‘OK’ To Special Election To Renew Sales Tax Rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Council members approve an upcoming special election to renew the sales tax rate during 2018.

Those apart of the Springdale City Council voted Tuesday night (Nov. 28) to hold a special election during February 2018. The special election will regard the proposed renewal of the current sales tax rate.

If passed, the money will be used for city improvements. Springdale City Council members said the city is in dire need of improvements to existing buildings including the animal shelter, fire, police and administration departments, as well as improvements to streets and parks.

The bond issue is estimated to raise $92.7 million for street improvements, $21.3 million for park and recreation improvements, $17.6 million for fire department improvements, $42.8 million for police and administration improvements, $5.6 million for animal shelter improvements. Nearly $48 million is needed to refinance existing debt.

Council members also approved two-percent raises for the mayor, city clerk and city attorney. The mayor will be paid $120,396; the city attorney $110,298 and the city clerk $84,345.

Also during the meeting, the 2018 budget was approved, and council members decided rezoning issues.

The special election will be held Feb. 13, 2018.