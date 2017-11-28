× UA Hires Firm To Help With Athletic Director Hire, Coaching Search

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas will use consultants from Korn Ferry to help vet the next Razorbacks’ athletic director.

Razorback Athletics is also working with the executive search firm DHR International to assist with the search for a new football coach.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz met Tuesday with an advisory committee assembled to provide guidance in the search for a new athletic director.

“The search for an athletics director is progressing quickly and there are a number of talented individuals we are considering,” Steinmetz said. “The input from the advisory committee has been invaluable. They truly represent the passion our state has for the Razorbacks and understand the importance of this position. The consultants will help us complete the evaluation process. We understand speed is of the essence and are working to name a new leader as quickly as possible.”