Arkansas Children’s Northwest Pushes For Opening In Early 2018

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Hundreds of families across Northwest Arkansas have been helped by Little Rock-based healthcare organization Arkansas Children’s. In the past, that has meant uprooting lives and traveling three hours away to get the care needed for their sick kids.

Jami Dennis, CEO of Bentonville supplier consulting firm VendorMasters, said her 8-year-old son was referred to Little Rock in 2004 for specialty care he couldn’t get locally. At the time, she was working for Wal-Mart Stores, recently separated from her husband and had another child in diapers at home.

“The long drives, gas money and expense of staying in Little Rock [were] a real hardship for us. But you will do anything for your kids,” Dennis said. “Like so many others we were sent to Little Rock because there were no pediatric specialists here to handle serious cases. This new hospital will finally change that. It will be a God-send to families with sick kids.”

Arkansas Children’s Northwest has received strong support from the local community, evidenced by $63 million raised thus far in the “Care Close to Home” capital campaign. While contributions are still $7 million short of the goal, hospital officials remain confident the total will be raised.

Hospital construction continues near the Don Tyson Parkway interchange west of Interstate 49 in Springdale, running about a month behind schedule and slightly over budget, but management said they are pushing through hurdles to get the facility open in early 2018.

