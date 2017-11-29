× Colder Weather Is Coming

Although the weather pattern lately has featured warmer than normal temperatures, we’ll see a sharp cool-down heading into the middle of December.

This weather map shows high probabilities for colder than normal weather December 7-13th.

The pattern change will be the result of a highly amplified jet stream with a large trough in the east and large ridge in the west with a heat wave emerging across southern California.

So any snow? It’s too soon to know if they’ll be any moisture present but I would rule out any snow from now until Dec 7. After that, we’ll see.

-Garrett