Convicted War Criminal Dead After Drinking Poison At Hearing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (CBS News) — The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Hours later, officials said Slobodan Praljak had died.

Praljak yelled, “I am not a war criminal!” and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges reconfirmed his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s.

Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak’s convictions but left his sentence unchanged.

