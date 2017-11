Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some bad news if you like to snag a taste while helping clean up that holiday cooking mess. Doctors caution against eating raw cookie dough because of raw eggs.

However, now there might be a second ingredient we have to worry about.

Scientists said eating raw dough with eggs can result in salmonella, but it turns out the flour may also be very harmful.

Experts said eating raw flour can cause vomiting, dehydration or even kidney failure.