× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Raping Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police say a Fayetteville man admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl after being confronted by the girls’s mother, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Earon Tillman, 28, was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 28) in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

Police reviewed Facebook messages between the girl’s mother and Tillman, noting that Tillman “acknowledged the sex act by discussing it with the victim’s mother” after she confronted him, according to the report.

Police noted that Tillman also told the girl’s mother, “the less people know the better…cause you and I both know all someone has to stay the wrong thing to someone and I’m in jail.”

The girl told police she and Tillman were together Nov. 18 in Fayetteville when Tillman said he needed to go back to his apartment and get his jacket.

She said Tillman called her upstairs and they kissed, but she said Tillman made unwanted sexual advances.

She told Tillman to stop, but he refused, eventually disrobing and raping her on his bed, according to the report.

Tillman was being held Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Friday (Dec. 1) in Washington County Circuit Court.