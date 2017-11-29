× Former State Rep Eyeing Run For Governor On Democratic Ticket

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Former State Rep. Jay Martin is considering a run for Arkansas governor on the Democratic ticket.

Martin confirmed to Talk Business & Politics that he is “certainly headed in that direction.”

“I feel a sense of calling and duty,” Martin said in a phone interview on Tuesday, Nov. 28. He said he is working with a team to make an announcement, but no timeline has been set.

Martin is an attorney with Wallace & Associates where he has served as president since 2006. His principal areas of practice are civil and criminal litigation, wills, trusts and estates, and business formation.

He served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007 representing North Little Rock and Sherwood and was the House Majority Leader in the 85th General Assembly.

Martin is married to Dr. Dawn Martin, a pediatrician with All for Kids Pediatric Clinic. They have three children – Hallie, Karis and Sloane.

He and his family have also been active with an inner-city ministry called the Amelia B. Ives Housing Projects, which he founded in 1997. He pastors at the Metro Worship Center and mentors three young men.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican, has announced plans to seek a second term. Jan Morgan, also a Republican, has formed an exploratory committee for governor. Mark West has announced plans to run for governor on the Libertarian ticket.