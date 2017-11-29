× Heavy Rain Drenches Northwest Arkansas; Drought To Worsen In The River Valley

Heavy rain brought some temporary relief from the recent dry weather Wednesday morning.

Elm Springs picked up the most rain with over 2 inches of rain through 9am Wednesday. Most of Northwest Arkansas saw between half-an-inch to over one of rain from the morning thunderstorms.

Max 5 radar shows the dramatic drop off in the widespread rain in the Fort Smith area and south.

The rain this morning will bring some short-lived relief to Northwest Arkansas where a moderate drought has been developed; however, areas in the River Valley will see drought conditions continue to worsen with the lack of any meaningful rain this morning.