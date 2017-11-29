× Kentucky Man Killed In I-40 Crash In Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A Kentucky man was killed in a vehicle collision in Sequoyah County Wednesday (Nov. 29)

Kim Belanger, 64, of Hazard, Kentucky was driving a 2017 Freightliner westbound on Interstate 40 at about 7:53 a.m. when it crashed half a mile west of Sallisaw.

The truck departed the roadway, striking several trees with the front of cab. After impact, the cab of the truck overturned one-quarter time before stopping.

Belanger was pronounced dead at the scene.