Largest Health Care Expo In NWA Happening In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — If you’re looking for a new career ahead of the new year, the largest health expo in Northwest Arkansas is happening Wednesday (Nov. 29).

More than 500 full and part time positions are available for people to explore. Current caregivers or anyone interested in getting into the health care industry can come check it out.

“We’re looking for people that have a caregivers heart,” said Leona Haegele, Director of Hope Medical Partners. “Someone that’s willing to take care of our seniors, to provide that caring and loving environment and make a long-term career.”

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn at 1043 Rieff Street in Springdale.

Organizers said anyone interested is welcome to attend, and the only thing you need to bring to the event is yourself. “We don’t really need a resume,” said Haegele. “We’ll ask you questions and have representatives from each of our companies there. They’ll do interviews on the spot and we’ll have applications ready to fill out.”