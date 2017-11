× Lightning Strike Causes Home Fire In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — A lightning strike caused a home fire Wednesday evening (Nov. 29), according to the Rogers Fire Department.

The residents were able to escape safely, and the fire was contained to the home’s attic, Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, said.

The fire began shortly after 6 p.m. The home is located in the 1400 block of North Hilltop Drive, according to the Fire Department.