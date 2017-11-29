Men May Fare Worse With The Flu Than Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) -- In the wake of flu season, it turns out the “man flu” is a real thing, according to a local physician.

“Quit complaining and get out of bed,” Doctor Mark Viegas at St. Vincent Infirmary explained to KATV in Little Rock.

He explained that men suffer flu symptoms "worse" than women because of hormones differences.

“The flu can indeed affect men more than it can affect women,” Viegas said.

Veigas noted that through his own patients, he’s noticed men take longer to recover from the flu than women.