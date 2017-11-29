× Murder Charge Dropped In Bentonville Case Involving Amazon Echo

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Prosecutors have dropped a first-degree murder charge against a Bentonville man involving an Amazon Echo.

James Andrew Bates, 31, was charged with killing Victor Parris Collins, 47, in November 2015.

Amazon agreed to release audio recordings from an Amazon Echo device that could be used as evidence in the investigation.

In December, Amazon pushed back after investigators requested a search warrant to release the audio recordings, saying “Amazon will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us.” On Feb. 17, the company filed a motion to quash the search warrant.

However, Amazon’s motion is now moot after the defendant in the homicide investigation, James Andrew Bates, 31, agreed to release the recordings to the state of Arkansas. Bates’ attorneys said he agreed to release the recordings because “he is innocent of all charges in the matter.”