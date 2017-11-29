× Pea Ridge Man Sentenced For Indecent Exposure

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge man will spend two weeks in jail and be fined $500 for exposing himself to a woman in July.

Pea Ridge District Judge Ray Bunch on Tuesday (Nov. 28) sentenced Alan Fletcher to 30 days in jail with 16 days suspended for indecent exposure, a Class A misdemeanor.

Fletcher will also need to pay $120 in court costs.

Fletcher, 53, said he exposed himself July 20 to a woman at a store on North Curtis Avenue, according to police.

Fletcher exposed his gentials from a vehicle, then approached the woman inside the store. She said he left without buying anything.

Fletcher said his genitals were exposed about 45 seconds, according to police.