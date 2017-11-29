× Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested Near Springdale School

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police arrested a Springdale man after finding several guns and drugs at his home, which is roughly 300 feet from Springdale High School.

Armando Rodriguez, 23, was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 29) in connection with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine; two counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft by receiving — all felonies.

Springdale police had been conducting controlled buys of meth from Rodriguez over the last two months, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Investigators then got a search warrant for Rodriguez’s home on Kansas Street, where they found several weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia, including:

66.9 grams of meth

37.2 grams of marijuana

glass meth and marijuana pipes

a SKS Norinco Rifle 7.62 x 39 with an empty magazine

a Hi-Point .45 pistol with two magazines

a Taurus 9 mm pistol — reported stolen out of Springdale — with one magazine

9 mm and .45 ammunition

two digital scales

marijuana seeds

an herbal marijuana vaporizer with grinder

Police noted Rodriguez’s home is about 284 feet north of Springdale High School and its gym, according to the report.

Rodriguez was being held Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

He has a hearing set for Dec. 20 in Washington County Circuit Court.