Poteau Police Respond To Threat Made Against High School

POTEAU (KFSM) — A Poteau teenager was taken into custody Monday (Nov. 28) in connection to a threat made against the high school, according to Poteau police.

Poteau police officers responded to Poteau High School at about noon on a call of a threat being made against the school, according to police.

A 15-year-old girl showed officers a video she had received on her cell phone from her ex-boyfriend, a 15-year-old former student, waving a rifle, wearing a bandanna over his face, and making threats toward the girl, police said.

The girl also told officers that boy also threatened to “shoot up the school,” according to police.

Police said the high school already initiated its safety precautions prior to the arrival of officers, and several officers were posted at the school in case the boy went to the school.

A separate team of officers went to the boy’s house and took him into custody at about . An air rifle that matched what the male held in the video was located and taken into evidence, according to police.

Police said the boy was sent to a juvenile detention facility, and a list of charges is pending.