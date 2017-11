× Rogers Police Searching For Accused Grocery Thief

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole items from a grocery store, according to Rogers Police Department.

The woman is suspected of shoplifting from Walmart Neighborhood Market, 808 W. Walnut St., according to police.

The reported theft happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 20).

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 636-4141.