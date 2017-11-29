Three-Vehicle Accident Causes Traffic Delay On I-49

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Rogers Fire Department and Lowell Fire Department are responding to a three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning (Nov. 29).

According to Rogers Fire, the accident happened on I-49 near exit 81, which is by Pleasant Grove Road.

At this time, it's unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. Traffic is currently moving slowly and crews are working to clear the scene.

Drivers throughout Northwest Arkansas experienced wet driving conditions throughout Wednesday morning.

5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington is tracking the showers and rain totals.