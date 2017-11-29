Where Construction Stands On I-49 In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Construction expanding Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas to six lanes is on track to be completed in early 2018.

Work started in 2015 on widening the interstate from Fayetteville to Bella Vista to ease traffic congestion in the rapidly growing area.

Many areas of the interstate remain closed with orange barrels and construction workers.

"It's been progressing really, really well," said Danny Straessle, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). "Everything that you see under construction right now, will either be done by the end of this year or early next year."

Work will continue on several other projects along the interstate, like the Fulbright Expressway and Garland Avenue interchange in Fayetteville. Those are expected to be completed later next year and are expected to bring a lot of change with it.

Strassle said work on the Highway 412 Bypass in Springdale is on schedule to be completed in mid-2019, and work is expected to start on the two additional lanes of the Bella Vista Bypass next year. Each bypass is another chance in easing congestion and helping develop a rapidly growing area.

"The game is to try to keep up with the traffic and try to keep everybody on the side streets like Garland Ave., moving that traffic," Straessle said. "You're reducing delays, you're increasing safety and basically increasing the quality of life and promoting economic development at the same time."

