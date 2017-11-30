Adventure Arkansas: Frozen Skate-A-Long At Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time in forever, I took the Adventure Subaru to the Lawrence Ice Rink in Bentonville for a Frozen Skate-A-Long. Taylor Gutzman, the Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink Manager, and the rest of the staff were excited to see all the kids come out and enjoy skating with their favorite Frozen characters.

“We have our Frozen Skate-A-Long and so basically we had all the characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf coming,” said Taylor. “They’re figure skaters from the Figure Skating Association, and we had them out here with the kids and they did a little routine and all the kids came out and they had a good time skating.

Even lots of teens, young adults, and older couples were out there enjoying themselves! Love is an open ice rink! The staff likes to skate when they have the chance.

“I do try to get out on the ice as much as I can when I’m not busy,” said Taylor. “I can only skate forward and backward, nothing like crazy or anything, but I’m learning!”

I couldn’t wait and see what my buddies all thought of me, just imagine how much cooler I'd be in ice skates, but with a camera, in my hand, Taylor gave me some grippy slip-ons to get on the rink to meet some of the famous characters!

Hopefully, you can hear the music behind me, but Olaf came all the way to Bentonville, Arkansas to skate with us!

“We have more Skate-A-Long’s coming up, we have the Grinch and Santa Claus coming up too, so you can skate with those characters next time,” said Taylor.

A lot of folks like to come out to the ice rink at this time of year. Unless standing in the cold never bothered you anyway, the parks department recommends that you come early to purchase a ticket at the rink and sign up for a session, because spots for an evening can fill up fast!

“Get here early if you don’t want to be on the waiting list,” said Taylor. “I would say our 6:30 and 8 o’clock sessions are the busiest.”

For more information about the Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink

Letting it go and skating the rinks where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

