Arkansas To Name Gragg As New Director Of Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As the University of Arkansas searched for a new director of athletics, the chatter continued to be about hiring someone who knew what it meant to be a Razorback.

Three separate sources confirmed to 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford that Dr. Derrick Gragg will be the Razorbacks’ next Director of Athletics.

Gragg spent the past four-plus years at the University of Tulsa and was the senior associate athletic director at Arkansas under Frank Broyles from 2000-2006.

Gragg received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt after playing receiver for the Commodores (1988-91) then received a masters degree from Wayne State in 1999 and a doctorate degree from Arkansas in 2004.

In his first two years at Tulsa, Gragg saw the university move to the American Athletic Conference and brought in Frank Haith as the men’s basketball coach and Phillip Montgomery as the Golden Hurricane’s football coach. According to the Tulsa athletic department’s website, the Golden Hurricane student-athletes have a graduation rate of 85 percent during Gragg’s tenure.

Gragg, a Huntsville, Ala. native, has been a college administrator since 1993 when he was the director of student life at Vanderbilt and was Director of Athletics at both Eastern Michigan (2006-13) and Tulsa (2013-17) prior to being hired at Arkansas.