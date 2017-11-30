Broyles Foundation Announces Launch Of Dementia Friendly Partners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- In honor of National Alzheimer's Awareness Month, the Broyles Foundation has announced the launch of Dementia Friendly Partners.

The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation was established in 2006 by Frank Broyles himself, a college football icon, after his wife, Barbara, died of Alzheimer's disease.

Coach Broyles led the Razorbacks to a national championship in 1964 and served as the athletic director for over 50 years at the University of Arkansas before passing away after complications from Alzheimer's disease in August of 2017.

As part of the first phase of the Broyles Foundation's mission, Coach Broyles released his Playbook for Alzheimer's Caregivers in 2006.

As part of the second phase, the Broyles Foundation has established Dementia Friendly Partners, a seal that will be placed on products to identify them as beneficial for the care of a loved one living with Alzheimer's disease.

Their goal is to ease the decision-making process for caregivers on behalf of their loved ones.

The first product to be certified with the group is Vitamin D3 produced by Bio-Tech Pharmacal. Studies have shown that the vitamin supports bone, cardiovascular, neuromuscular and immune health.

‪"We hope tomorrow we wake up and there's a cure,” said Broyles' granddaughter Molly Arnold, COO of the Broyles Foundation. “Until then it’s the caregivers that need help today.”

Molly Arnold remembers watching her mom serve as primary caregiver for her grandparents.

“‪I was exhausted, I was tired and if I had seen a recognizable seal that said dementia friendly partners I would have just grabbed it. It would’ve been a no brainer,” said Broyles' daughter Betsy, CEO of the Broyles Foundation. “So we’re trying to take that burden off of caregivers because there’s so many decisions they have to make every day.”

The Broyles Foundation is the world's only Alzheimer's foundation dedicated solely to caregivers.