Delaware 4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Mid-Atlantic Region
(CBS News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Delaware on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USGS says the quake struck at 4:45 p.m. ET and was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware. People as far away as Boston and New York City felt it.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage after the jolt rattled the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast.
The Associated Press writes that downtown Dover was in a flurry as lawmakers and workers in the statehouse went outside to see what happened. Police and emergency officials did not have any immediate reports of damage or injuries.
CBS New York rounded up some tweets in the area that confirmed residents felt the quake Thursday:
This is a developing story.