Delaware 4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Mid-Atlantic Region

(CBS News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Delaware on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS says the quake struck at 4:45 p.m. ET and was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware. People as far away as Boston and New York City felt it.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage after the jolt rattled the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast.

The Associated Press writes that downtown Dover was in a flurry as lawmakers and workers in the statehouse went outside to see what happened. Police and emergency officials did not have any immediate reports of damage or injuries.

CBS New York rounded up some tweets in the area that confirmed residents felt the quake Thursday:

Just felt my whole building shake in the East Village, NYC #earthquake #nyc — GM Kev (@GMKevv) November 30, 2017

Definitely felt the rumble from the earthquake in Delaware, my location is long island city in queens #Earthquake — David conte (@daveconte1971) November 30, 2017

Uhhh am I going crazy or did New York just experience an Earthquake — King Boa (@NeuerBoateng) November 30, 2017

This is a developing story.