Former Arvest Employee Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement

ELKINS (KFSM) — A former Arvest Bank employee admitted Wednesday (Nov. 29) to embezzling more than $300,000 from the bank over seven years, including raiding funds from customer accounts.

Erica L. Keller pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of theft, embezzlement or misapplication of funds by a bank officer or employee, according to court documents.

In total, Keller embezzled $321,269.60 primarily by falsifying disbursement tickets to withdraw cash from customer loan and savings accounts.

Keller would also originate false loans and misapply customer loan payments to conceal the fictitious loans.

Keller, who served in various positions during 15 years with Arvest, began the fraudulent transactions in May 2007 and stopped in October 2013, according to court documents.

Arvest began investigating the transactions after one of Keller’s customers complained about funds being taken out of their savings account and applied to a loan they believed was closed.

Keller, a loan officer at the time, resigned shortly after from the Elkins branch after she was unable to explain illicit transactions that the bank’s internal fraud investigators linked to her.

Arvest declined to comment through a spokesperson, citing the ongoing litigation.

Keller is free on a $5,000 bond. Her sentencing hearing has not been set. She faces up to 30 years in prison and $1 million fine.

The U.S. attorney’s office did not immediately respond to messages left Thursday (Nov. 30).