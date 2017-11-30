‘Lights Of Love’ To Benefit Sebastian County Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Folks are getting their homes filled with holiday cheer, and since Christmas lights are a big part of that, one local nonprofit is hanging them for a special cause.

The Sebastian County Humane will soon be lit with Christmas lights, both white and multi-colored. However, to make this happen they're asking people to purchase a light bulb and the final product will stand for something special.

Each Christmas light will have a meaning behind it, whether you want to honor a friend or family member with or without fur. Organizers at the nonprofit call this "Lights of Love".

If you want a light to honor the memory of a person or pet that has passed away, then you purchase a white light. If you want one to recognize a special person or pet in your life then you purchase a colored light. "Most of them do dogs or cats, but anyone you want to remember or honor, " said Heather Williams, Special Events Coordinator for the Sebastian County Humane Society.

So far, 700 white lights and 400 multi-colored lights have been sold. However, the nonprofit is hoping for a Christmas miracle and would like to have the whole building lit. "It's the best way to show someone that you care," said Williams.

All the money raised will go straight back to the Sebastian County Humane Society. According to Williams, "The community is really behind us on this fundraiser."

Each light bulb will cost $5 and you can purchase them at the Sebastian County Humane Society located on Kelley Highway.

On Friday (Dec. 1), the nonprofit is having a big celebration with a lighting ceremony which will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.