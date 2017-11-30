× Local Man Sentenced On Child Pornography Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Sulphur Springs man was sentenced Wednesday (Nov. 29) to eight years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for downloading child pornography.

Robert Joseph Davis, 20, pleaded guilty in August to one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas.

In April, Homeland Security Investigations agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Benton County man was uploading several images of child pornography to an online cloud storage account.

Agents identified the source of the uploads as Davis, who admitted to downloading child pornography after agents found several sexually explicit images of children at Davis’ home.

The Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce assisted Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case for the United States.